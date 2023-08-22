"I think Team India has become very strong. So, I think they will win" - Shafali Verma backs the Men in Blue to win the 2023 Asia Cup 

India women's opening batter Shafali Verma has branded the men's Indian team as early favorites to win the 2023 Asia Cup. The squad for the tournament was announced on Monday, August 21, and featured the return of several injured candidates and the absence of many regular players.

The squad members will be involved in a camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before departing for Sri Lanka to participate in the continental tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side are scheduled to face Pakistan in their opening game on September 2, while their second and final group-stage encounter will be against Nepal two days later.

Shafali opined that the return of players following lengthy injury layoffs makes Team India stronger than ever.

"The team looks very strong. All those who were missing owing to injuries are making a comeback. So, I think Team India has become very strong. So, I think they will win," she said.

The selection committee also awarded a maiden ODI call-up to Tilak Varma, who has begun his Indian career on a positive note.

"As a team, we are always just thinking of doing well for the Indian team, for our country" - Shafali Varma on Harmanpreet Kaur's actions against Bangladesh

India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recently received four demerit points for showing dissent towards the umpires and for her comments about the officials during the post-match presentation. She was slapped with a 75 percent fine of her match fees for the aforementioned violations.

She struck the stumps with her bat, expressing her disappointment over the umpire's decision to adjudge her out during the third ODI in Dhaka. Additionally. Harmanpreet recently claimed that she has no regrets over the incident.

Shafali Verma offered her thoughts regarding the entire saga and said:

"I can't say about Harmanpreet Kaur....but as a team, we are always just thinking of doing well for the Indian team, for our country. Sometimes we will go up or down. But we can work hard anytime so we are just believing in working hard. That is what we are thinking."

Due to the sanctions, Harmanpreet is set to miss the first two matches of the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.