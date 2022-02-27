"I think they’ll support me, but they’ll also be hoping we get absolutely smashed" - Usman Khawaja on playing in Pakistan

Australia’s batter Usman Khawaja talked is hopeful of a rousing reception when he tours Pakistan for a three-match Test series. The stylish left-hander, who strongly advocated for the historic tour to go ahead, credited Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) for making the tour happen.

Australian, led by Pat Cummins, have boarded the plane for Pakistan. The likes of Khawaja and Steve Smith shared images from the airline on their social media handles. Notably, it is their first tour of Pakistan since 1998 as the visitors seek emerge victorious.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan!The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. https://t.co/7RM0HwKygq

Khawaja, who moved to Australia from his birth country of Pakistan aged five, believes the support there has always been great. The 35-year old said that he has family in Pakistan, mostly in Karachi. However, despite the support he anticipates, he feels the fans would want Australia to lose, saying:

“We’ve always had great support from Pakistan. I’m not sure how many of them will be turning up, to be honest; I’m sure we’ll get some ticket requests closer to the date. But from all over the sub-continent, I’ve always had great support."

"Even from the sub-continental Australians living over here. I don’t think it will be too different. I think they’ll support me, but they’ll also be hoping that we get absolutely smashed,” the Islamabad-born batter said, as quoted by The Guardian.

None of the current Australian players touring Pakistan have ever played any international cricket in Pakistan. Khawaja, who is likely to open the innings with Warner, is one of the best players of spin, and could be crucial to the tourists’ chances.

“Talking to Darren Lehmann and other guys who have been to Pakistan before, they have had nothing but great experiences. To hear that, at the end of the day, it gives you a bit of confidence,” added Usman Khawaja.

“I was obviously quite vocal about touring Pakistan” – Usman Khawaja

Sheffield Shield - QLD vs NSW: Day 2

Usman Khwaja, part of the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), said he wasn't involved in anything as the board members made the tour happen after approving the security arrangements in place.

In this regard, Usman Khawaja added:

“I wasn’t really involved in anything behind the scenes. But Cricket Australia and the ACA, they did all the hard work. I was obviously quite vocal. Not so much directly to individuals, more so just about where we were in Australian cricket, what we could do about giving back. In terms of security, I was always along the lines of, well, if Cricket Australia is saying it’s safe for us to go and everything’s alright, then it probably is.”

The historic tour starts with the first of three Tests in Rawalpindi on March 4.

Edited by Bhargav