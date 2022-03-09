"I think it's unfair and wouldn't consider it" - Stuart Broad reacts to MCC rule change on 'Mankad' dismissals

After the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) made a change in the sport's rulebook, moving the 'Mankad' dismissal from the 'unfair play' category to the 'run out' category, England pacer Stuart Broad expressed his disapproval on Twitter.

Taking to the social media site, he wrote:

"So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal. Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective?"

He went on to add:

"I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill."

The 'Mankad' dismissal occurs when the bowler runs a non-striker up when he is backing up. First effected by Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia's Bill Brown back in 1947, the dismissal has led to numerous debates about the 'spirit of cricket' over the years.

"The bowler is always painted as the villain but it's a legitimate dismissal" - MCC laws manager on 'Mankad' rule change

The MCC today made the change with regard to the 'Mankad' dismissal among several other rule changes. On the dismissal mode, they wrote:

"Law 41.16 — running out the non-striker — has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out). The wording of the law remains the same."

Speaking about the rule change to the Times newspaper, MCC laws manager Fraser Stewart said:

"The bowler is always painted as the villain but it is a legitimate way to dismiss someone and it is the non-striker who is stealing the ground. It is legitimate, it is a run-out and, therefore, it should live in the run-out section of the laws."

Apart from this, the Marylebone Cricket Club permanently banned the use of saliva to shine the ball. Thet also made a rule change which would see the new batter at the crease even if batters cross over for a caught dismissal.

The new rules will come into effect from October 1.

