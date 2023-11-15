"I think Virat will have a plan" - Aaron Finch on Virat Kohli's potential battle with Mitchell Santner in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final

Aaron Finch expects Virat Kohli to have his plans ready to counter Mitchell Santner's threat in the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first last-four clash. Kohli, who is the top run-getter in the tournament with 594 runs to his name, will hope to continue his form in the crucial knockout game.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Finch was asked about Virat Kohli's potential battle with Mitchell Santner, to which he responded:

"I think Virat will have a plan, no doubt. Batting at the Wankhede Stadium will assist him because there is not a huge amount of turn. There is consistent bounce and he likes pace on the ball. I think it will be really important for him to be able to play Santner off the back foot because he mixes his pace up so well."

The former Australia skipper reckons the modern batting great might look to play the left-arm spinner, preferably off the back foot. He reasoned:

"He is someone who can be quite hard to knock down the ground, either long-on or long-off, for singles. That comes with a bit of risk, with a short cover or a short midwicket. So I think he will like to play off the back foot and try and use that point gap a bit more than the ones straight down the ground."

Kohli scored 95 off 104 deliveries in India's league-stage win against New Zealand. Although he didn't fall prey to Santner, the wily spinner conceded only 37 runs and took a wicket in his 10-over spell.

"That's got to be a key battle" - Sunil Gavaskar on the contest between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Santner

Virat Kohli was bowled by a left-arm spinner in India's last league game against the Netherlands. [P/C: AP]

Sunil Gavaskar was asked about Virat Kohli's waning numbers against left-arm spin and his dismissal against Roelof van der Merwe in the last game.

The former Indian batter lauded Santner's skills and said:

"That's got to be a key battle, of course, because Santner has been bowling splendidly. He has been varying his pace and angles very, very smartly and cleverly. So it's going to be a key battle for sure."

However, Gavaskar added that Rohit Sharma might take the attack to the Kiwi spinner and diminish his efficacy. He said:

"However, you might have a situation where it might be Rohit Sharma who is handling Santner and taking him apart. Yes, there are certain battles which we all look forward to, because when there is a classic spin bowler like Santner bowling to world-class batters, it's great fun to watch."

Kohli has a decent record against Santner in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter has aggregated 164 runs at an average of 54.67 while being dismissed thrice by the left-arm spinner. However, these runs have come at an underwhelming strike rate of 68.91.

