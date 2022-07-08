"I don't think they will make any changes" - Zaheer Khan backs Team India to go with the same playing XI for the second T20I despite the return of senior players

Former pacer Zaheer Khan feels Team India are likely to field the same playing XI during their second T20I against England. The Men In Blue will have the services of first-team players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, who will be joining the squad ahead of the second T20I.

The Rohit Sharma-led team that defeated England on Thursday (July 7) comprised primarily of players who featured in the tour of Ireland last month. The Men In Blue stepped up with an all-round performance and will be on the lookout to close out the series soon.

Claiming that it is hard to predict the changes in the Indian playing XI considering the number of players in the squad, Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz:

"It is hard to sit and figure out which direction they are going to go in terms of selection. You have seen India win the first match of the series and then not make any changes for the rest of the series. I don't think they will make any changes. If at all, one change at most, we have to wait and see what it would be."

Earlier, senior pros like Kohli and Bumrah were rested for the first T20I due to their participation in the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston. While the strength of the squad will be bolstered with the return of senior players, it will also mark the end of the campaign for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson.

"Jasprit Bumrah will take that spot" - Zaheer Khan on India's replacement for Arshdeep Singh

Zaheer Khan feels India will have to make one forced change for the second T20I with Arshdeep Singh not part of the T20I squad anymore. The left-arm seamer excelled in his international debut on Thursday, claiming figures of 2/18 off 3.2 overs that included a riveting maiden over up front.

While the rookie finds himself a place in the ODI squad for the three-match series against England, he will not partake in the remainder of the T20I series.

Opining that Jasprit Bumrah could replace Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for the second T20I, Zaheer Khan said:

"I don't see the possibility of a change and you don't want to lose momentum. Since Arshdeep Singh is not there for the second T20I, Jasprit Bumrah will take that spot."

The Men In Blue are scheduled to take on England in the second T20I on July 9 (Saturday) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

