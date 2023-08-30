“I think he will play a big part in the World Cup” - Brad Hogg makes a significant prediction on Team India spinner

Former Australian left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Kuldeep Yadav will play a big role in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. Hogg credited Kuldeep for working hard on his bowling and making an impressive comeback following injury and form issues.

Kuldeep has been in good rhythm with the ball for India in recent months. His good show meant that he was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup. Most critics reckon that the left-arm wrist-spinner will get the nod for the World Cup as well.

In an interview on Revsportz's show Backstage with Boria, Hogg praised Kuldeep and backed the spinner to play a big role in the upcoming World Cup.

“He had a great IPL this year. He has come back well. What defines a player is when someone has been dropped. He has been out of the game, worked on his action. He is not falling away as much. He is now getting more revolutions on the ball, and drift as well. I think Rohit Sharma captains him well. He is a fighter," he said.

“I absolutely love the way he gone about it. Just love the way he has come back into that team and performed straight away. I think he will play a big part in the World Cup. I’d play Kuldeep against Australia,” Hogg added.

Expand Tweet

Kuldeep has featured in eight Tests, 84 ODIs, and 32 T20Is, claiming 34, 141, and 52 scalps, respectively.

“When you are under pressure, you need other teammates to back you” - Hogg on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy under pressure

During the interaction, Hogg was also asked how he would rate Rohit Sharma’s captaincy under pressure. The former cricketer responded that the skipper needs backing from his senior players as well as bowlers.

“When you are under pressure, you need other teammates to back you. You need Virat Kohli to step up, maybe Rahul behind the stumps as he has got a lot of captaincy experience. Just to help him to take that pressure off. In the bowling department, bowlers need to stand up, make the decisions by themselves,” he stated.

Rohit took over as India’s full-time captain early last year after Kohli quit Test leadership following a series loss in South Africa. The latter had earlier given up T20I captaincy when he was sacked as ODI leader by the BCCI.