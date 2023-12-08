"I think they will want to go there and win" - AB de Villiers backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature for India in T20 World Cup 2024

Former South African batter AB de Villiers believes star Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be hungry to try and win the T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the West Indies and the USA.

Ever since India's defeat in the 2023 World Cup final, there has been no clarity over whether Rohit and Kohli will be part of their plans in the T20I format. The duo haven't played a T20I game since the semifinal defeat against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about the chances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing in the showpiece event (18:40):

"We just have to see them there (Rohit & Virat). It's all about their hunger. Do they have the hunger to go there and win the T20 World Cup? I think so. I cannot speak on their behalf but I think they will want to go there and win. T20 World Cup is a short tournament and you do set yourselves up to have another chance of winning a World Cup. So I do see them going there."

While Rohit and Kohli have been rested from the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour, the Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20Is. On this, AB de Villiers added (4:38):

"India captained by Suryakumar Yadav is quite a nice move, I like that. He is a bit of a 360 (degree) player. He thinks differently and is a bit creative. It will be nice to watch him lead his troops in South Africa."

AB de Villiers on India and South Africa's T20I squads

AB de Villiers was also delighted to see some fresh faces in both the Indian as well as South African T20I squads for the upcoming series. He believes the selectors have rewarded the two teams for their performances in their respective T20 franchise leagues and domestic cricket.

On this, De Villiers stated (5:12):

"What I liked about both squads was that the players have been rewarded for domestic performances. Indian squad has played who have done well in the IPL, and the South African squad has those who had a great SA20 season. The selectors have gone with these players to see how they handle the pressure with the T20 World Cup next year. Very excited."

The first T20I between the two teams will be played on Sunday, December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban.

