“I have thought about 16-0” - Australian star makes bold statement about women’s Ashes scoreline

Australian batter Grace Harris has made a bold statement after sealing the women's Ashes series against England. The all-rounder, who played a useful cameo in the second T20I on Thursday (January 23) in Sydney, said they are targetting a 16-0 scoreline.

The Aussies already swept the ODI series 3-0 and have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead as far as the T20I leg goes. The hosts set a stiff 186 to chase down and won the rain-affected contest by six runs.

Speaking to the BBC Test Match Special after Australia's win, Harris reflected that a 16-0 scoreline would be special, given England have a competitive unit across facets.

"Of course I have thought about 16-0. A whitewash would be outstanding. England got the better of us in the last series. To me, it's a loss, a draw is boring. But 16-0, that would be very, very good if we could embarrass this England team because they're actually a very competitive outfit and they've got some really good players among them."

Danni Wyatt-Hodge top-scored with 52 off 40 deliveries, while Sophia Dunkley (32), Nat Sciver-Brunt (22) and Heather Knight (43*) chipped in with crucial cameos. The tourists fell agonisingly short of the target.

"We have not performed as well as we want to" - Heather Knight on losing women's Ashes to Australia

Heather Knight with the England team. (Credits: Getty)

Skipper Heather Knight said they are focused on the next match, regardless of whatever has happened so far in the tour Down Under.

"In any leadership position you always feel responsibility when the team is not performing well and we have not performed as well as we want to. Yeah, it's certainly frustrating but that's not really a question for now. I'm just focused on what we need to do to try to win the next game and turn things around, and focus on Adelaide."

The third and final T20I is on January 25 in Adelaide. Australia and England will also battle in a one-off Test.

