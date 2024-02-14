"I thought he was lying" - Dane Piedt reveals conversation with Shukri Conrad before New Zealand tour after taking fifer in Hamilton

After claiming a fifer on Day 2 of the second Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton, South African spinner Dane Piedt has revealed that he hardly expected a recall to the red-ball side ahead of the New Zealand tour. The off-spinner recounted head coach Shukri Conrad sending him a message about the call-back, much to the disbelief of Piedt.

Piedt, playing his first Test since October 2019, gave the Proteas the upper hand after taking a fifer in Hamilton as the Kiwis suffered a batting collapse to concede a 31-run lead. The 33-year-old utilized the conditions to significant effect, nipping out Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, and Neil Wagner.

Speaking at a presser after the day's play, Piedt, who had moved to the United States in March 2020, narrated the incident, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I was sitting out in the US and Shukri sent me a message to ask me if I was keen for New Zealand. To be honest, I thought he was lying. He told me, 'I am being dead serious'. I didn't know of anything that was going on [in South Africa] at the time."

Having lost the first Test comprehensively, South Africa dragged themselves to a fighting total of 242 on Day 2 in Hamilton. Ruan de Swardt and Shaun von Berg shared a crucial 77-run stand after the tourists stumbled to 150-6 at one stage.

"It's always nice getting the big fish" - Dane Piedt on Kane Williamson's wicket

Dane Piedt (Image Credits: Twitter)

Piedt also reflected that Kane Williamson's wicket remains his most cherished one despite bowling a peach to Tom Latham. He believes playing two spinners on the track was a masterstroke.

On this, he said:

"I bowled a beauty of a delivery to Tom Latham, no disrespect to him, but Kane Williamson, in my opinion, is the best player in the world at the moment. Having to watch him from the side in Mount Maunganui, the way he goes about his business, that one for me was the best one. It's always nice getting the big fish but it will mean nothing if we don't get over the line in the end.

"I said it looks a bit bare compared to the Mount in Tauranga. We thought there was less covering on the pitch. That's worth the risk and fortunately it's paid off. And yesterday, when we saw Rachin bowl beautifully, with a couple spinning, we said it's the right decision and we just tried to pounce on that opportunity."

The Proteas will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record in a Test series against New Zealand.

