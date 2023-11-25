"I thought Shubman Gill would be top-scorer at 2023 World Cup" - AB de Villiers

Former South African batter AB de Villiers claimed that he thought young Indian star Shubman Gill would end up leading the run-scoring charts at the 2023 World Cup.

Gill played nine matches, scoring 354 runs at an average of 44.25 with four half-centuries to his name. However, the kind of a year that he was having, especially in ODI cricket, it just wasn't the same for the opener after he missed the first two matches of the tournament due to dengue.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Shubman Gill and his future:

"I thought he (Shubman Gill) would be the top scorer in the World Cup. He didn't have the best of World Cups but I see him doing well in all three formats. He knows how to handle big moments and I can't wait to watch him in the IPL."

AB de Villiers on Suryakumar Yadav's ODI struggles

There has been a lot of criticism once again on Suryakumar Yadav's ODI returns after his 18(28) in the final disappointed several Indian fans. However, AB de Villiers feels SKY has everything needed to crack not just the T20 format but even the ODI and the Test format.

On this, he stated:

"He (SKY) should be a fantastic player in all three formats. His technique is solid. There are no areas of weakness I feel. It is very odd to me that he can't find a way to lay that foundation in the longer formats. It's just about getting that belief that you can handle the ODI format."

Suryakumar seemed to be in his comfort zone once again as soon as T20I cricket returned. He scored 80 off just 42 balls while leading the Men in Blue, beating Australia in the first T20I in Vizag.