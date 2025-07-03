“I thought he was slightly negative” - Michael Vaughan’s stunning statement on Indian star amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan was left surprised by Rishabh Pant's tentative approach in optimal batting conditions during Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The wicket-keeper batter scored 25 runs off 42 deliveries, before holing out to long on, off Shoaib Bashir's bowling.

Rishabh Pant came out to the crease after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the 46th over. The left-handed batter was cautious, choosing not to step down the track against the pacers from the get-go like he had done in the first Test. He showed some initiative towards the end of the session, when he struck the spinner for a six.

Even in the final session, he stuck with a cautious approach, breaking the pressure with his trademark pull shot towards fine leg off Bashir, which leads to the inevitable tumble in the crease. The southpaw, after being pinned down by the spinner, tried to break the shackles with a slog over long on.

However, he could not find the elevation against the tossed-up, slower delivery, as Zak Crawley took a smart catch in the deep.

Vaughan questioned why Rishabh Pant did not try to score runs more freely, given that the conditions were in his favor.

"Rishabh was slightly underwhelming really, because he is such a brilliant player. I thought he played, can I use the word negative with Rishabh? I thought he was slightly negative. I was waiting for him to go, this is a flat wicket, and he was tapping back half volleys. It was a very unlike Rishabh Pant innings," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz after Stumps on Day 1.

Although Pant perished without making a serious impression, Gill played one of the best knocks of his career to ensure India were placed safely at Stumps on Day 1. The skipper recorded his second hundred in three innings, and Vaughan feels that if he survives the first session on Day 2, he will be eyeing a double hundred.

"He saw a good pitch and went, 'You know what, I am just going to bat all day. As a batter in this team, this team needs my runs'. When they lost a couple, and when they lost a couple more, I thought they could get bowled out for 280 if they were not careful. He dug in for his team to make sure that they did not lose the game on Day 1. If he is there at 12 o'clock tomorrow, he will be thinking of a double century," Vaughan added.

Gill ended Day 1 unbeaten on 114 runs off 216 deliveries, with 12 fours in his knock so far, His efforts have helped India reach 310-5 at Stumps after a precarious position at one stage.

"It may backfire one week" - Michael Vaughan on Ben Stokes' fixation with chasing in Tests

England captain Ben Stokes once again, had no hesitation in putting India into bat first after winning the toss. Although the conditions were overcast in the first hour of play, bringing the new ball bowlers into play, the situation eased up for the batters as the day progressed.

Vaughan opined that sometime or the other, Stokes will find it difficult in the fourth innings on a worn-out pitch.

"England will be absolutely fine with Day 1, they will be fine with getting five wickets. There is just a little bit of the traditionalist in me thinking eventually bowling first when the sun is out and the pitch is flat, it may backfire one week, and it might be this week," the former captain concluded.

Stokes' decision to bowl first in the series opener was slammed after India finished on 359-3 after Day 1 on that occasion. However, England ended up chasing down 371 in the final innings to win by five wickets.

