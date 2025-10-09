“I told Kuldeep you can’t run faster than them” - Arshdeep Singh’s hilarious recall of Team India meeting Man United during ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh recalled a hilarious moment involving Kuldeep Yadav during their recent away Test series against England. The five-match series was drawn 2-2.

Ad

Ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester, the Indian team met Premier League club Manchester United's players at their training facility in Old Trafford. It was a fun collaboration as players from both sides engaged in fun activities. They also played a bit of cricket and football together.

Arshdeep Singh recalled how Kuldeep Yadav went up to the Manchester United players and spoke to them about their formations and style of play. The left-arm pacer hilariously asked Kuldeep not to do so as the spinner could not get away from the footballers if things went wrong.

Ad

Trending

"Even if you tell him the 'foot' of football, he will start talking for an hour and a half. I did not know a lot about the players as I don't have much knowledge about football. He started telling the players things about their formations and that they should play attacking, who should play left wing right wing etc. I was like what is he doing. I told Kuldeep you can't run faster than them, neither do you have the strength to escape from them. I told him I am leaving," he said on 'Breakfast with Champions'. (23:13)

Ad

Notably, both Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav did not get a single game during the entire series. Kuldeep has played 14 Tests so far, while Arshdeep is yet to make his debut in the format.

Arshdeep Singh reflects on team environment during Day 5 of the fifth Test

India were in a do-or-die situation to save the series in the final Test. England were ahead 2-1. However, the visitors pulled off a stunning victory to level the series at The Oval.

Ad

England needed just 35 more runs to win on the final day with four wickets in hand. Nonetheless, the Indian team managed to defend the same and won the game by six runs in he end. The hosts were bowled out for 367 chasing 374.

Reflecting on the final day, Arshdeep Singh stated that the team had self-belief. He added that the belief increased once they got an early wicket at the start of the day's play.

Ad

"The team environment was calm as such. We had the belief. We knew that if we bowl with discipline, they will take chances. That's what happened. The trust got more when we got a wicket early on. Emotions are always there. Bringing that energy in this format on the fifth day of the last Test is a commendable effort, specially the way Siraj bowled," he said. (13:44)

Mohammed Siraj was the 'Player of the Match' in the final Test. He bagged four wickets in the first innings and five in the second. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah at The Oval, Siraj led India's charge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news