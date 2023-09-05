"I told them to not put too much unnecessary pressure on themselves" - Ravindra Jadeja on Team Nepal's visit to the Indian dressing room

The Nepal squad paid a visit to the Indian dressing room following the contest between the two nations at the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday, September 4.

The Rohit Paudel-led side made a strong impression against the heavyweights, but could not avoid a 10-wicket defeat via the DLS method in the rain-curtailed contest.

After electing to bowl first, the Indian bowlers struggled for rhythm in the first powerplay, but the spinners triggered a collapse. From 65-0, the batting side crumbled to 144-6 and were eventually bowled out for 230. India chased down the revised target following a lengthy interruption due to rain and sealed their progress into the Super Four.

On the conversation between the Indian and Nepalese contingent following the conclusion of the match, Ravindra Jadeja explained in a video released by BCCI:

"They were asking us what are our routines prior to a match and the thought process ahead of a big game. So, I told them that I just follow my normal routine, listen to music. I told them to not put too much unnecessary pressure on themselves."

Nepal's best phase of the game arguably came at the start in the form of a solid opening partnership between Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. The latter became the first batter from Nepal to score a fifty against India in an international fixture.

Jadeja opined that it was not easy to take on spinners on that surface, which led to the collapse in the middle overs. He said:

'They started really well in the first 10 overs of the innings, and that is what sometimes happens when you are playing against a team for the very first time. We were able to control the game once me and Kuldeep came into the attack, because it was not easy to hit the spinners in the middle overs."

The left-arm spinner was the pick of the bowlers, ending with figures of 3-40 off his 10 overs.

"As a team, you need these kinds of wins because big games are coming up" - Ravindra Jadeja on the importance of win over Nepal

India will play at least three more matches in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, four if they proceed to the finals of the tournament. Their second clash against Pakistan as part of the Super Four stage has been scheduled for Sunday, September 10.

They will play against the qualified members from Group B across the next week as well. Their next assignment comes in the form of a three-match ODI series against Australia, following which they will head to the World Cup campaign.

Ravindra Jadeja explained the importance of the dominant win over Nepal saying:

"I think it is good that as a team we won by 10 wickets, so overall the confidence will be good. As a team, you need these kinds of wins because big games are coming up."

The Men in Blue will be able to call upon the services of KL Rahul in the Super Four stage as he is expected to join the squad after recovering from his injury and niggle.