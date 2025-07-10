"I told you so" - Ben Stokes wins bet on Jofra Archer ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes had a light-hearted moment ahead of the third Test against India, as he won a bet about pacer Jofra Archer. In an interview with former England cricketer Jonathan Agnew for the BBC, Stokes recalled having a bet about Jofra Archer playing Test cricket again with the former.

While Agnew believed that Archer would never play a Test again, Stoked had told him that it would happen.

"We had a bet, didn't we?" Agnew asked Stokes.

"We did. I'll take my 'I told you so' moment from what was it, three years ago, I guess?" Stokes replied, as the two shared a laugh.

Jofra Archer was added to the squad for the second Test but didn't make it to the playing XI. However, he has been included for the third match, marking his return in whites.

"It's been a long road for Jof. He's worked incredibly hard away from the field to get himself into position to not only be in the squad but to be here. To be able to name him in the 11 is obviously a great day for the England fans but also a great day for himself," Stokes said.

The pacer will be seen in action later on as England won the toss and opted to bat first on the opening day.

Jofra Archer returns to England's Test team after four years

Persistent injuries kept Jofra Archer away from Test action for a long time. Post late 2019, the pacer suffered multiple niggles, playing only a few games. Later in 2021, he had an elbow surgery.

He then suffered a lower-back stress fracture, which further delayed his return, keeping him out of international cricket for two years. Archer made a white-ball comeback in 2023 but has had to wait longer to return to the longest format.

He last played a Test in 2021 against India at Ahmedabad, after having made his debut against Australia in 2019. Archer has played 13 games in the format so far and has 42 wickets with three five-wicket hauls.

