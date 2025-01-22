"I would have him at the top " - Former England captain slams Jos Buttler's demotion in IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series 

Former cricketer Michael Vaughan feels that England are compromising on one of their biggest strengths by demoting Jos Buttler in the batting order. The England captain has taken on a new role at No. 3 ever since returning from a long-term calf injury after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The wicket-keeper batter has played his best cricket at the top of the order, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket. In his absence, England tested out the likes of Will Jacks and Ben Duckett in the shortest format.

Ahead of the series opener against India, Buttler had confirmed that Salt and Duckett would open the innings, with himself at one-down just like he did on the Caribbean tour. However, Vaughan does not feel that is where the skipper should bat for the side.

Trending

"I would always have Jos Buttler at the top of the order in T20 cricket. The numbers don't lie. Ben Duckett comes into the side, and bats at No.3, that's fine, but I would not be getting rid of one of my key strengths of the team, and that is Buttler at the top," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz

"He's got the ability to get a hundred, a big hundred, really capitalise the powerplay. He can hit any quality bowler around the park in T20 cricket. So, they have opted him to bat at No.3, But, personally, I would have him at the top of the order," he added

Buttler has played at No. 3 on five occasions in his T20I career. While four of them came in the recent series against the West Indies, he played in the position for the first time in a clash against Bangladesh. Before the first T20I against India, he scored 165 runs at No. 3 with a strike rate of 157.14.

Buttler scores 68 runs off 44 balls in England's eight-wicket loss in the 1st T20I against India

Buttler's switch to No. 3 was irrelevant in the series opener against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He had to walk out in the first over itself after Phil Salt was dismissed for a duck. He played a lone hand, scoring 68 runs off 44 deliveries while England were bundled out for just 132 after being put into bat first.

Buttler was the sole batter who looked settled as the rest of his teammates fell prey to India's spin trio. India chased down the score in just 12.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news