"I totally agree with that" - Aakash Chopra on his driver's views on Pakistan cricket after 2025 Champions Trophy debacle

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the lack of good governance is primarily responsible for Pakistan's ignominious exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy and their cricket's dismal state. He pointed out that a country's sporting situation is a reflection of their governance.

Pakistan were eliminated from the 2025 Champions Trophy after finishing last in Group A. They suffered big defeats against New Zealand and India in their first two group games before their final match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener concurred with his driver's views about the reason behind Pakistan's poor run in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"What is happening with Pakistan cricket? I will tell you a small incident. When I was coming now from Dubai to Mumbai, our driver in Dubai was from Pakistan. He was slightly sad and said - 'Your team played better and won, and your team is better as well.' I told him what he said was right and that it feels good if they also play well," he said (10:40).

"He said - 'The government only is like that, and this is just a mirror image of that. Our team will work as our nation works. So it's no one's mistake.' There is merit in what he was saying. I totally agree with that. Modern-day sport would reflect what is happening in your country. As is the government, so is the game," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra noted that Afghanistan are the only aberration as their cricket team is performing well despite the governance issues in their nation. He added that the Afghan cricketers are defying the norm because they play all their cricket outside their country.

"You have had 4 T20I captains in the last 18 months" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's frequent changes before and after the 2025 Champions Trophy

Salman Ali Agha was recently appointed Pakistan's captain for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Pakistan change their captains, coaches, and selectors very frequently.

"What happens when the government is not good? They have changed 25 or 26 selectors, nearly 18 coaches, or the other way around. So many changes. You change the coach, captain, and selectors in a jiffy. You have had 4 T20I captains in the last 18 months," he said (11:40).

The analyst added that interim coaches are appointed and are removed before being made permanent.

"The selectors are being moved around like in musical chairs. The same is the story with the coaches. You keep moving from one to another. It seems like all are interim. Someone should become permanent after being interim, but no one is permanent here," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Pakistan cricket's problem is not about how Babar Azam or Muhammad Rizwan played, or their lack of intent. He added that things won't work out just by changing the upholstery when the vehicle needs an overhaul.

