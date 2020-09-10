I try and carry the Perth mindset everywhere: Jasprit Bumrah believes that hard work always pays off

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said that his short 14-Test career has been a learning curve and, be it injuries or dry spells with the ball – he has always taken something out of it because he believes hard work never gets wasted. Bumrah recalled India’s historic tour of Australia in 2018 when he bowled really well in Perth but reaped the rewards in the next Test.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Jasprit Bumrah revealed that he carries that ‘Perth mindset’ everywhere because he has come to believe that doing the right things on a consistent basis will indeed reap rewards.

"Even in Australia, it was the same. In certain situations, I thought I was bowling well. At Perth, for instance, I felt it was the fastest that I ever bowled. I felt like was bowling at 155, 158. But in Perth, I did not get a lot of wickets. So, what had 2018 taught me - just keep doing to the right things, sometimes things will click, sometimes you'll have to wait longer. Results will come,” Jasprit Bumrah said.

Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets in Perth, but that was not enough as Australia won the match by 146 runs and levelled the four-Test series 1-1. The match, however, boosted Bumrah’s confidence as he remained unfazed and bowled with the same intensity in the next Test in Melbourne and got better results.

Keep doing what you do, results will follow: Jasprit Bumrah’s motto

Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 4

“In fact, I remember saying in the press conference after the Perth Test that it was probably the best I had ever bowled then, even if the wickets didn't come as expected. The wickets came in the next Test, at MCG. In hindsight, I bowled better at Perth, I got better results at MCG. At the end of the day, your account will get tallied. I try and carry the Perth mindset everywhere. Keep doing what you do, the results will follow. When I start again, I will once again go back to doing the same things. Hard work never goes in vain,” Bumrah added.

Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of six for 33 in the first innings as Australia were skittled out for a meagre 151. He further picked up three wickets in the second innings as India won the match by 137 runs, and in turn, lead the series 2-1.

The final Test in Sydney was a drawn-out affair as India won a Test series Down Under after 71 years. What more, Jasprit Bumrah finished as the joint highest wicket-taker in the series, scalping 21 wickets at an enviable average of 17.