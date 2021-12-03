"I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those" - Shubman Gill on century drought

Team India opener Shubman Gill has made an impressive return to Test cricket but is disappointed not to convert the starts into a century. Gill played a fine knock of 44 runs and helped India get off to a decent start in the 2nd Test, forging an 80-run stand alongside Mayank Agarwal after Virat Kohli elected to bat first.

The young batsman from Punjab looked confident as he struck seven boundaries and one six during his 71-ball stay at the crease. However, a lapse in concentration caused his dismissal as Gill edged one to the first slip fielder off Ajaz Patel.

Sai krishna V @intentmerchants Fall of wickets in First innings. Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Fall of wickets in First innings. Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. https://t.co/M93Ja19LFv

Speaking on his century drought in red-ball cricket at the end of the game, Shubman Gill said:

"I was batting well and it was an opportunity for me to go big but, unfortunately, I missed out on this. Unfortunately, I haven't got a hundred yet in these 10 matches. It's not because of my concentration, I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those. I feel converting hundreds into big ones is actually one of my strengths."

In 10 Tests so far, Shubman Gill has scored four half-centuries and has a highest score of 91. The wicket looked good to the bat with the ball coming in at a good height. Shubman Gill asserted the wicket had something to offer for the spinners but it settled down well as the game went on. Gill added:

"There wasn't much in it for the pacers but there was something for the spinners. The odd ball was turning and gripping initially but as the match went on, the wicket settled a bit. It's important to play the line of the ball, if it's spinning you don't go with the spin, it's important to play the line. If it spins too much, you just hope that it doesn't take your outside edge and you try not to get lbw especially against to left-arm spinners."

Apart from Ajaz Patel's spell, where he picked up three wickets in quick succession, batting looked easy with centurion Mayank Agarwal dominating the proceedings.

After a rain-delayed start, India rode on Mayank Agarwal's knock (120*) to post 221/4 at the end of the day's play.

"To be able to play 250 balls in a day and go not-out is exceptional" - Shubman Gill on Mayank Agarwal

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Fourth Test 💯 for Mayank Agarwal and what a crucial time to deliver 👏



📸 BCCI



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ HUNDRED for Mayank Agarwal! 🔥Fourth Test 💯 for Mayank Agarwal and what a crucial time to deliver 👏📸 BCCI HUNDRED for Mayank Agarwal! 🔥Fourth Test 💯 for Mayank Agarwal and what a crucial time to deliver 👏📸 BCCI#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/lRzF1m3Vzr

The 30-year-old batsman, who was under the scanner for his poor return in the first Test, played a brilliant knock to rescue his team after a mini-collapse, where India were reduced to 80/3.

Shubman Gill batted the whole day and stitched crucial partnerships to put India on top at the end of the day's play. He lauded Mayank Agarwal's efforts, saying that he was determined to play a big knock. Shubman Gill added:

Also Read Article Continues below

"It was a great knock, he didn't score much in the first match. He came in and played a determined and great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and go not-out is exceptional."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar