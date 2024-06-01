"I won't use the 'C' word" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa heading into 2024 T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra has noted that South Africa have floundered under pressure in global events. The Proteas are placed in Group D, alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and their nemesis Netherlands, in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Aiden Markram and company start their campaign against Sri Lanka in New York on Monday, June 3. They will then face the Netherlands and Bangladesh at the same venue before finishing their group-phase engagements against Nepal in Kingstown.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that South Africa have flattered to deceive in previous World Cups.

"The eternal South Africa - I won't use the 'C' (choke) word. Their story has been that they have been semi-finalists twice but have never won, and their situation is like that in ICC championships. They come close many times. When you see the team, it looks good, and the team is not looking bad this time as well," he said (6:35).

The former India opener noted that the Proteas are a formidable unit this time around as well.

"If we see their batting - Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs - I am talking about just the pure batters here. If we see the wicketkeepers - Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and Ryan Rickelton," Chopra observed.

"You will see Marco Jansen as an all-rounder. If you see the bowlers' list - Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi - what a team. Batting unit - this could be a team like Hyderabad. It could be a very entertaining team to watch," he added.

Chopra chose Reeza Hendricks as one of the South African players in focus, pointing out that the balance could go wrong if he doesn't fire. He added that the trio of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs will be crucial for their finishing abilities.

"Reeza Hendricks can be seen opening with Quinton de Kock" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's probable playing XI

Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks provide South Africa with a left-right opening combination.

Aakash Chopra chose South Africa's probable playing XI heading into the tournament.

"Reeza Hendricks can be seen opening with Quinton de Kock. Aiden Markram at No. 3, Klaasen at No. 4, Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and then Marco Jansen. After that, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Ottneil Baartman. Baartman is a wicket-taker," he said (7:50).

While noting that Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj are formidable spinners, the reputed commentator picked the lack of all-rounders as the side's weakness.

"They have outstanding spinners in Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. One is a wrist-spinner and the other is a finger spinner. Their weakness is that they are slightly short of all-rounders. They don't have a spin-bowling all-rounder. You see slightly less depth in batting because they lack all-rounders," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra claimed that the Proteas can go all the way even though their reputation is not good. He added that Maharaj could have a breakthrough T20 World Cup, considering the spin-friendly pitches in the West Indies.

