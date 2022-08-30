"I used to feel bad when I wasn't picked" - Shams Mulani on how change in mindset helped him perform

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when left-arm spinner Shams Mulani wasn't picked in India A squad for the three four-day games against New Zealand A to be played in September.

The 25-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy with 45 scalps to his name. He even broke records in the U-25 Col. CK Natudu Trophy, picking up 29 wickets in three games.

Mulani is also a handy batter. He scored 321 runs in six games in the Ranji Trophy last season. So the more one thinks about his exclusion from the squad, the more baffling it gets.

However, speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Shams Mulani explained how he doesn't let any exclusion affect his process of working hard and picking wickets wherever he plays. He said:

"2-3 years ago I used to get calls saying, 'you are doing well, you could be selected in IPL'. Then when I wasn't selected, I used to feel bad. But I have realised that what's in my control is to perform.

"My job is to keep performing and try to burst through the door. I can't focus on where I am not playing because I have to keep performing wherever i get an opportunity."

Shams Mulani on being selected for the Duleep Trophy

Shams Mulani is focusing on the positives and being selected for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy is a big positive for him. A number of players in the tournament have represented Team India in Test cricket and Mulani believes it will be a great challenge for him to bowl at them.

He asserted:

"We (West Zone) have a very strong team and the opposition is also filled with players who have played Test cricket for India, something that we want to reach.

"So it is a great exposure for me to compete against Indian Test cricketers and have an opportunity to take their wickets. I will be competing against the players who have represented the best Test team."

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Get well soon Bumrah ♥️ @CricCrazyV West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2022 -



Ajinkya Rahane to Lead



Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw,Yashasvi Jaiswal,Shreyas Iyer,Hardik Tamore,Shams Mulani,Tanush Kotian,Shardul Thakur,Rahul Tripathi,Satyajeet Bachhav,Het Patel,Chintan Gaja,Jaydev Unadkat,Chirag Jani,Atit Sheth. West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2022 -Ajinkya Rahane to LeadAjinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw,Yashasvi Jaiswal,Shreyas Iyer,Hardik Tamore,Shams Mulani,Tanush Kotian,Shardul Thakur,Rahul Tripathi,Satyajeet Bachhav,Het Patel,Chintan Gaja,Jaydev Unadkat,Chirag Jani,Atit Sheth.

Shams Mulani on his time with the Delhi Capitals

Shams Mulani is yet to play an IPL game, but he was a part of the Delhi Capitals setup when he was brought in as a COVID-19 replacement for Axar Patel. Speaking about what he learned in the franchise, Mulani said:

"It was a great learning curve for me as I got to know how professionalism really is at an international level. Players who come there from different teams and also from the Indian team and the way they prepare themselves before a game is something you don't get to see from the outside."

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals UPDATE



Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani has been added to the DC camp as the short term COVID-19 replacement for Axar Patel.



Karnataka batsman Aniruddha Joshi replaces Shreyas Iyer for the entire season of



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #IPL2021 UPDATEMumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani has been added to the DC camp as the short term COVID-19 replacement for Axar Patel.Karnataka batsman Aniruddha Joshi replaces Shreyas Iyer for the entire season of 🚨 UPDATE 🚨▶️ Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani has been added to the DC camp as the short term COVID-19 replacement for Axar Patel.▶️ Karnataka batsman Aniruddha Joshi replaces Shreyas Iyer for the entire season of #IPL2021.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 https://t.co/ZL4ZsC25qX

With rising demand for spinning all-rounders, will Shams Mulani be able to fast-track himself into the IPL, India A and ultimately the Indian team? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava