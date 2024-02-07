"I used to pray for times like this" - Fans go berserk as Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to achieve No. 1 ICC ranking in Tests

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the first-ever fast bowler from his nation to reach the summit of the ICC Test Rankings among bowlers after a sensational performance against England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah picked up as many as nine wickets in the game and also won the Player of the Match award. The performance helped him rise three spots to take the first place among bowlers in the latest ICC Test Rankings. He has also achieved a career-high 881 rating points.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were chuffed to bits to see Jasprit Bumrah reach the top of the pile in the longest format as well. Many also congratulated the pacer for becoming the only bowler in the history of the game to reach the summit of the rankings in all three formats at least once.

Here are some of their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, only Virat Kohli is the other Indian player to have achieved the top spot in the ICC Rankings across formats at least once.

Jasprit Bumrah on the magical yorker to Ollie Pope

The one moment that stood out from Jasprit Bumrah's performance in Visakhapatnam was the way he cleaned up England vice-captain Ollie Pope in the visitors' first innings. The right-hander was left crestfallen when a searing inswinging yorker from Bumrah made a mess of his stumps.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, here's what the fast bowler had to say about that delivery:

"I don't look at numbers. As a youngster, I did that, and it made me excited. But now it's an added baggage. As a youngster, that is the first delivery I learned (yorker). Had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan."

After being away from the game for almost 11 months with a back injury, Bumrah has returned as arguably an even better bowler than before. India desperately need him to keep firing if they want to win the five-match Test series against England.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App