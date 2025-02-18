“I used to tell myself I was the best batter” - Former India opener’s massive statement on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan fondly recalled his impressive showing during the side's triumphant 2013 Champions Trophy ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament. The 39-year-old talked about how he felt like the best batter in world cricket after helping India win the 2013 Champions Trophy and being named the Player of the Tournament.

Ad

Having only played five ODIs before the event and making a comeback after two years, Dhawan took the world by storm with 363 runs at an average of almost 91 and a stike rate of 101.39 in five games.

His heroics helped India go on an unbeaten run through the 2013 Champions Trophy, culminating with a five-run win in the final over England.

Talking to the ICC ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Dhawan said:

"Winning in 2013 was a great achievement, one of the biggest of my career. I scored a century in the first game against South Africa and it was a huge relief because it was my comeback match in ODI cricket. I was doing well in the Test team and it helped me back into the ODI side. I was nervous and excited but also really confident. Even though we had Rohit or Virat Kohli, I used to tell myself I was the best batter in the world."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"My self-belief went up and I knew I belonged on that stage. I needed that self-belief, and then when I started to score runs and break records, it became almost a reality in that tournament. It was a great feeling, and my life changed. People started to recognise me in the street, people were talking about me, and even my moustache became famous! A lot of people grew a Shikhar Dhawan moustache and it was a real trend – crazy!"

Ad

Dhawan followed his 2013 Champions Trophy heroics with another stellar performance in the next edtion in 2017. The southpaw once again led the scoring charts with 338 runs at an average of 67.60 and a strike rate of almost 102.

However, India could not make it back-to-back titles, losing the final to Pakistan by 180 runs.

"Lot of reasons to be optimistic for India" - Shikhar Dhawan

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the same interview, Shikhar Dhawan backed India to perform well in the 2025 Champions Trophy, calling them among the most balanced sides in the tournament with the bat.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will be part of Group A with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat – there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament. Rohit Sharma has found form, Virat Kohli is there; they are a top side and will take some stopping," said Dhawan.

Ad

Dhawan, however, ackowledged that the loss of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be a blow to India's chances.

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly. For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this," he stated.

Ad

Bumrah suffered a back injury in the recent Australian tour and was ruled out of the Champions Trophy.

The eight-team tournament starts with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. Team India will play Bangladesh in their opening game the following day in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news