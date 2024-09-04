"I've not been up to my own expectations in Test cricket" - Shubman Gill opens up on middling Test numbers ahead of 2024 Duleep Trophy opener

Team India batter Shubman Gill admitted not meeting expectations so far in his Test career on the eve of the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The 24-year-old will lead Team A in the four-team competition, starting September 5.

Despite establishing himself as India's No.3 in Tests over the past year, Gill has struggled for consistency in the format. After an excellent start to his Test career in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Gill looked set to become the next big thing for India like he has in ODIs.

Yet, after 25 Tests, the stylish batter boasts an average of only 35.52 with four centuries and six half-centuries.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Team A's Duleep Trophy opener against Team B, Gill said as quoted by Cricbuzz:

Trending

"Yes, I've not been up to my own expectations ([n Test cricket]. But we have ten Tests coming up together. Hopefully, after these ten Tests end, I'd be up to my expectations or more."

Shubman Gill finally overcame a barren patch with some crucial knocks during the England Test series at home earlier this year. After starting on a scratchy note, the right-hander scored 395 runs in the final four Tests at an average of 79 with two centuries.

"I worked on my defence a little bit more especially against the spinners. Playing on turning tracks, you should be able to defend a lot more. Then you play scoring shots. With more T20 and playing on batting friendly tracks in the white ball, I feel it takes away a little from your defensive game over a period of time. So that was my focus during the England series," added Gill.

India will play five Tests at home in the next two months against Bangladesh (2) and New Zealand (2). The first of two Tests against Bangladesh starts in Chennai on September 19.

"Every match or every series you tend to learn more about yourself, whether you're the captain or not" - Shubman Gill

Gill is among the most popular players in the current Indian side [Credit: Getty]

Shubman Gill termed every game a learning experience whether he is captain or not but admitted captaincy helps connect and learn about other players.

With the likes of Chetheshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane out of favor and others like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the fag end of their careers, Gill has been touted as the leader of India's young batting brigade.

"Every match or every series you tend to learn more about yourself, whether you're the captain or not. You tend to learn certain things about yourself, your game. More so if you're captain, you tend to learn about other players as well. Because it's important for the captain to have a connect with the players," said Gill.

He added:

"If you want someone to give their 100 percent, you should have a connect with the players. You should know their weaknesses and strengths. In terms of that there has been some change, there has been a lot more conversations especially if you're the captain or vice-captain you have one-on-one conversations with the players. There's nothing easy or difficult. You'd have played a lot of age-group cricket with a lot of these player so there's a lot of fun."

Gill recently captained a second-string Indian side to a 4-1 victory in the T20I tour of Zimbabwe after the T20 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️