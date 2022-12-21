"I’ve got no regrets, and I enjoy where I am at the moment" - David Warner 

Senior Australian batter David Warner claims that he has no regrets in life over his actions as it made him the person that he is today. He recently withdrew his application to overturn his lifetime captaincy ban following a scathing probe by Cricket Australia's (CA) review panel.

Warner was hit with a lifetime leadership ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering saga in 2018. While the opening batter returned to the Australian setup after a year-long ban from playing, he has not been allowed to lead the side.

The New South Wales-born player was expected to be in contention to be Australia's next Test or ODI captain after Tim Paine and Aaron Finch's departures, respectively, but both roles went to Pat Cummins. In the absence of the ace pacer, Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood have led the Aussies.

Despite his career taking a different trajectory after the ball-tampering incident, Warner stated that he would not change any part of the past if he were given a chance. He told the Herald Sun:

"I don’t regret anything. You make your own path, right? No one is perfect and you should never judge anyone until you’re perfect.“If you try and be this robotic person and individual that wants to please everyone, it’s going to come down anyway, because you can’t please everyone."

He continued:

“Whatever has happened in my past, it’s made me the individual I am and has probably got me to where I am. My circle around me is very, very small. They’re the only people I trust and I can always go to them for advice. If I did go back and make changes I wouldn’t be the person who I am and what I value. I’ve got no regrets, and I enjoy where I am at the moment.”

Warner was allowed to contest his lifetime ban after CA amended their Code of Conduct. However, the left-handed batter withdrew his application after being subjected to a harsh probe by the review panel, who also involved his family in the process.

"Within the organisation though, nope. None" - David Warner on support from the CA

Warner had a rough time during his one-year ban from playing. Upon his return, despite having a rather successful 2019 ODI World Cup, he was torn to shreds in the subsequent Ashes series.

He now finds himself in a tricky stage in the final leg of his career while battling poor form.

Noting that he had no support from the organization when he needed it, Warner said:

“The people that were close to me really looked out for me. Within the organisation though, nope. None. Unfortunately that’s what it was like back then. You were like this washing machine. You’re just rinsed out, recycled, next player comes in.

He concluded:

“A lot has changed since then and George Bailey and Andrew McDonald are doing a great job now. You expect the organisation to actually support you.”

Warner is currently with the Australian side involved in a three-match Test series against South Africa at home.

