"In my view, they will go for Cameron Green because he gives you a bit of pace" - Anil Kumble on PBKS' auction strategy

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble feels that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will go all out for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction.

Green is one of the biggest prospects on the auction list and offers a great deal across all departments of the game.

The youngster recently showed his credentials as a top-order batter during a brief tour of India and has an existing reputation for being a bowler who hits the deck hard with his tall frame.

Opining that PBKS need an overseas all-rounder after letting go of Odean Smith amid the revamp, Kumble said on Jio Cinema:

"Punjab Kings have let go of their overseas all-rounder in Odean Smith. So, they will certainly look for an overseas all-rounder. So, there is Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran."

He continued:

"In my view, they will go for Cameron Green because he gives you a bit of pace, he is tall, hits the deck hard, and can also bat in the top three. So that’s something I think Punjab will look to do. And they certainly need an overseas all-rounder."

Kumble was the head coach of the franchise from 2019 to 2022. Following three successive seasons without playoff action, he was replaced by Trevor Bayliss.

Apart from the coaching staff, there has been a change in the leadership position as well. Mayank Agarwal, who led the side in the 2022 season, was released by the franchise with Shikhar Dhawan replacing him as captain.

Cameron Green registers for the IPL 2023 mini-auction despite concerns over his workload

Green was a late addition to the T20 World Cup 2022 squad following Josh Inglis' freak injury. The all-rounder only played in the final group stage match for Australia and has since been part of the Test side in their home season.

With Tests against West Indies and South Africa and a grueling tour of India in sight, the Australian management is concerned about the workload, which will only increase with his inclusion in the IPL.

However, the all-rounder stated the opportunity to partake in the competition as a learning experience and registered his name for the upcoming auction.

He is slated to be among the biggest purchases at the event alongside the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Harry Brook. The IPL mini-auction will take place on Friday, December 23, in Kochi.

