"I've never set out to play this many games" - Kieron Pollard on completing the milestone of 600 T20s

Retired West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard said he never thought of playing as many T20s, having recently completed a milestone of 600 games. He vowed to keep playing as long as his body supports him.

Pollard, playing for the London Spirit in the ongoing edition of The Hundred, is the most-capped player in the T20 format. The veteran all-rounder made his first appearance in the T20s in 2007 and is the second-highest run scorer in the format with 11723 runs.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



🧢 Kieron Pollard is the first cricketer to play in 600 T20 matches Another milestone for the legend🧢 Kieron Pollard is the first cricketer to play in 600 T20 matches Another milestone for the legend ✨🧢 Kieron Pollard is the first cricketer to play in 600 T20 matches 👏 https://t.co/3NKzaoGPLZ

Following his quickfire 34 against the Manchester Originals on Monday (August 8), Pollard said playing 600 games was an achievement he never thought he would achieve. The veteran promised to keep working hard and give his everything.

He spoke to ESPN Cricinfo:

"It's an achievement in itself, 600 games in any format. I've never set out to play this many games or to play this format for this period of time, but it's something that came along and I've enjoyed it so far. Let's see what happens as I go forward. I'll continue to try and work hard and enjoy playing cricket with a smile on my face. As long as the body holds up, I'm going to see how long I can go."

The right-handed batter has struggled for form and fitness of late, headlined by a poor campaign for the Mumbai Indians last season. He managed only 144 runs in ten games at 14.40, striking at 107.46.

"He was looking to go into my pads" - Kieron Pollard on facing Fred Klassen

Kieron Pollard smashed four sixes in his 11-ball 34. (Credits: Twitter)

The towering all-rounder hammered four sixes in his 11-ball 34, three of which came against Fred Klassen. Reflecting on how the Originals tried to contain him by bowling into his pads, the Trinidad-born player said:

"When I hit him for six, next ball, he went full and hit my pad. Knowing that the leg side was the big side, I just thought that was what they were going to do. Sometimes you just work out what's going to happen. He was looking to go into my pads. He missed the yorker by just a little bit and for us at the back end, we just want the bowler to miss by that little bit and be in that good position to get a maximum."

The former West Indies skipper's cameo catapulted the London Spirit to 160/6 in 100 balls. The Originals, in response, were all out for 108 courtesy of Jordan Thompson's spell of 4/21 in his 20 balls.

The Eoin Morgan-led London Spirit are currently at the top of the points table, having won both their games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury