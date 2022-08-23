"I've been there more times than my Indian wife"- Glenn Maxwell reveals ambitions of making Test comeback against India

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell recently opened up about his desire to make a comeback in Test cricket and make it to the Australian Test squad for the tour of India next year.

Since making his Test debut in 2013 against India in Hyderabad, the swashbuckler has managed to play only seven Tests so far. His last outing in the longest format came against Bangladesh in 2017.

He was recently called up by selectors to Australia's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, but failed to make it to the playing XI for either match.

Speaking to cricket.com.au at BBL|12 Draft launch event, Glenn Maxwell shared his awareness of the Indian conditions. He feels he could be successful with the bat if given a chance during Australia's tour of India early next year. The Victoria native said:

"I've been there more times than my Indian wife, so I think I'm well accustomed to the area and well accustomed to the people. It's somewhere where I feel really comfortable, and I've played a lot of cricket over there. I know that if I can get that opportunity, I know that it's going to be something that feels comfortable for me and somewhere I know I can be successful."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Could we see Glenn Maxwell back in whites for Victoria this summer? #SheffieldShield Could we see Glenn Maxwell back in whites for Victoria this summer? #SheffieldShield

"I'm just hoping by the end of the summer hopefully I can be somewhere around that Test squad"- Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has confessed that his inclusion in the Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour has reinvigorated his desire to wear the baggy green again. Shedding light on his passion for the longest format, Maxwell shared his optimism about returning to the Test set-up by the end of the summer.

He said:

"It's been a long time and having that taste of just being in the Test squad was so exciting and reinvigorated and reminded myself of where I want to be. It's something that I've made no secret about, that I really want to play Test cricket again and I'm just hoping by the end of the summer hopefully I can be somewhere around that Test squad."

Maxwell is willing to do the hard yards to fulfill his wish, as he will be participating in Shield games ahead of the Big Bash league. Disclosing the roadmap ahead, he continued:

"It's exciting, I haven't played (first-class cricket) since 2019. I did actually have a look at the schedule properly yesterday and I think I'm going to be available for a couple of Shield games before the Big Bash. It's nice to have that to look forward to and potentially get some red-ball cricket finally."

So far, Maxwell has scored a paltry 339 runs across seven Tests at an average of 26.07, including a solitary century. It will be interesting to see if he can revive his Test career later this summer with consistent performances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury