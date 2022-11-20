"I want more batters to chip in with the ball" - Hardik Pandya after India's 65-run win over New Zealand in second T20I

While Indian captain Hardik Pandya was happy with the team's performance in the second T20I against New Zealand on November 20, he demanded more bowling options. Pandya stated that he wants more batters to chip in with the ball moving forward.

India registered a massive 65-run victory in the second T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in the three-match series. The tourists piled up 191 headlined by Suryakumar Yadav's second T20I hundred. Later, the bowlers skittled the hosts for 126.

Speaking after the game, the Baroda-born all-rounder felt that 170-175 was a par score on the pitch and praised the bowlers' aggressiveness. Keeping in mind Deepak Hooda's exploits with the ball, he expects more bowlers to do the same.

"The conditions were very wet, so credit to the bowlers. I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options. Not always that this will work but I want more batters to chip in with the ball. I expect them to be professional, which they are. Give them the opportunity to enjoy themselves."

The 29-year-old continued:

"Can't get any better than this. Everyone chipped it but it was surely a special innings by Surya. We would have taken a score of 170-175. Bowlers did well and it was about being aggressive in the mindset. It doesn't mean taking a wicket every ball, but being aggressive with the ball is important."

Hooda was surprisingly the pick of the bowlers, bagging figures of 2.5-0-10-4. It came after Yadav hit an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls, laced with 11 fours and seven sixes.

Hardik Pandya keeps his winning record as captain intact

Hardik Pandya. (Image Credits: Getty)

While the destructive all-rounder could not contribute much with the bat against New Zealand, he maintained a perfect captaincy record. Pandya, who first led India against Ireland, has won all four matches as skipper.

The third and final T20I against the Kiwis will take place in Napier on Tuesday (November 22).

