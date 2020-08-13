"I don't want to compromise on bowling fast," Mitchell Starc says as he looks to enter the 100 mph club

Mitchell Star is one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket, but the left-armer is not yet a member of the exclusive 100 mph club graced by only three other bowlers.

Shoaib Akhtar was clocked at 100.2 mph (161.3 kph) against England at the 2003 World Cup. Subsequently, both Brett Lee and Shaun Tait were timed at 100.1 mph (161.1 kmph).

Now, Mitchell Starc aims to become the third Australian bowler in one of international cricket's most exclusive clubs. The 30-year-old hopes the extra yards he has put in during the COVID-19 lockdown will help him achieve the same.

For the record, Mitchell Starc is the fastest left-arm bowler to have graced the game. His 99.7 mph (160.5 kph) delivery against New Zealand in Perth in 2015 is the fourth fastest speed recorded by a bowler in international cricket.

The left-armer has strived to bowl faster still, but on two such occasions he ended up snapping his foot.

"It would be nice but at the same time the two occasions I've been up around that [160 kph] mark I've snapped my foot. Perhaps that extra time in the gym and extra time off I might be able to push the limits again," Mitchell Starc told told cricket.com.au late Wednesday.

Mitchell Starc eyes both pace and consistency

Mitchell Starc in the third KFC T20 International between South Africa and Australia.

Mitchell Starc says that he has slightly modified his action to ensure that his consistency would not get compromised in his quest for pace.

"At the start of the (2019-20) summer and after that UK tour, I very much got in that line and length (and) consistency mindset that the whole group were through the Ashes. I still want to bowl fast and I'm not going to compromise on that," Mitchell Starc said.

Advertisement

India are slated to tour Down Under later this year where they are scheduled to play four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

That upcoming series against the 2011 World Cup champions may be an ideal opportunity for Mitchell Starc to breach the 100 mph mark as he will attempt to build on his burgeoning reputation as a fearsome bowler.