"I want you to do it" - Mitchell Marsh reveals Pat Cummins' message prior to Headingley Test in 2023 Ashes

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh recently revealed that Pat Cummins advised him to hit a six first ball if an opportunity comes during the third Ashes Test at Headingley. The West Australian not only labelled Cummins as his 'great mate' but also a potent leadership figure.

Playing in his first Test in nearly four years, Marsh starred with a century in the first innings at Headingley to lift Australia to 263. The seam-bowling all-rounder made a run-a-ball 118, laced with 17 fours and four sixes.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Marsh reflected that Cummins sees his attacking approach as a strength and wants him to go and have fun.

"He said to me, ‘If you want to go and hit your first ball for six, and you’re feeling it, I want you to do it'," Marsh said. "Ultimately, I’m probably not going to do that. Although I’d love to be able to say after I finished playing that I hit my first ball for six in a Test match. But I guess that’s the reason I’m picked.

"I do play reasonably attacking these days, and Patty sees that as a strength of mine. He just wants me to go out there and enjoy it and have fun."

Mitchell Marsh spoke highly of Cummins, saying:

"He’s a very close mate of mine, but he’s also a great leader within that group. And when you’re leader’s instilling that sort of confidence in you, it allows you to go out there and be a bit freer and enjoy being part of a team and contributing to wins.”

Ahead of the first Test of the home summer, Australia face a conundrum between Marsh and Cameron Green as the all-rounder pick. While Marsh has been impressive of late, Green made a handy 46 with the bat in the practice match against Pakistan in Canberra.

"You’re open to anything" - Pat Cummins on Mitchell Marsh opening in Tests

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Twitter)

During a press conference on Friday, Pat Cummins floated the idea of Mitchell Marsh opening the innings once David Warner retires from Tests after this series.

"It’s a possibility," Cummins said. "You’re open to anything really. We’ve seen him make that shift in white-ball cricket, put the pressure back on the opening bowlers and hit them off their lengths. You never say never, but I thought what he did down at No.6 in the Ashes was pretty impressive."

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

