"I want to keep him at my house" - Coach Dinesh Lad's massive revelation on Team India star post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Mumbai-based cricket coach Dinesh Lad has made a major revelation about India bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Speaking on a YouTube podcast with Gaurav Manglani, Lad recalled how he was impressed by Shardul during a school competition and wanted him to move to Mumbai. However, Shardul’s parents were reluctant due to travel and academic concerns.

Lad revealed that he tried calling Shardul’s parents for four months but each time received the same answer, no. Eventually, he asked them to allow Shardul to live in his house. He said:

“I don’t know, just like I brought Rohit to the school. Rohit’s uncle told me that after knowing ₹275 fees, they said, “Sir, we cannot take admission, it’s not possible.” Rohit was the first boy for whom I asked the director for a free ship (scholarship). Similarly, when I saw Shardul, I thought that if he comes to Mumbai, it would be very beneficial for him and also for my name. That was the idea. I called Shardul’s father almost 22 times from February to May. His only answer was, “Sir, no, sorry sir.” He kept saying it’s not possible because we cannot send him so far. His 10th-grade studies were important; if he didn’t study, it would be a problem.”

“Still, I was thinking about it a lot. One day, while sitting at home, I slowly told my wife that I want to keep a boy at home. She just looked at me and said, “It’s your house, I have no problem.” That was nice. Immediately, I called Shardul’s dad and said, “I want to keep him at my house.” He was shocked because keeping a child at home is a big deal. My guru (teacher) had done the same for many kids; I know Acharya Sir gave shelter to many kids, and I wanted to follow that path. So Shardul came to Mumbai and started living at my house. And the rest you know he played international cricket,” he added.

Shardul was recently in action during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, but it was not a memorable tour for him. Featuring in two matches, he picked up just two wickets across three innings and scored a total of 46 runs.

Shardul Thakur has featured in 85 matches for India across all formats

Shardul Thakur made his India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2017. Since then, the 33-year-old has played 47 matches in the format, claiming 65 wickets at an average of 30.98 and a strike rate of 29.8, with best figures of 4/37.

In T20Is, he has appeared in 25 games, taking 33 wickets at an average of 23.29 and an economy rate of 9.15. Shardul has also featured in 13 Tests for India, where he has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 31.03 and a strike rate of 48.8, including one five-wicket haul. He has also scored 377 runs in Tests, registering four half-centuries.

