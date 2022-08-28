"I want to kick on" - James Anderson dismisses retirement talks after steering England to innings victory against South Africa at Old Trafford

Veteran England seamer James Anderson isn't contempating retirement just yet after firing his team to an innings win against South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 27). The 40-year-old hailed Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for bringing a much-needed mindset shift in the group.

Anderson took six wickets in England's series-levelling win against South Africa on day three of the Manchester Test. The right-arm sent Dean Elgar's off-stump cartwheeling early on the day and struck twice with the new ball after 80 overs as the tourists slid from 141-3 to 179 all out to lose by an innings and 85 runs.

Following the game, the Lancashire seamer said that the ball came out exceptionally on day three, and he wants to continue in the role. Anderson also expressed his delight to be a part of the group.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"I could retire tomorrow, and I'd be delighted. I want to kick on. I feel like I'm bowling really well. The ball came out really well today, and I just want to keep doing what I'm doing. I've talked about how nice it is being part of this group and this sort of shift in mindset that Ben and Brendon have brought into the group. I'm just happy to be part of it."

On day three of the second Test at Old Trafford, the 40-year-old became the first seamer to snare 950 international wickets, surpassing Glenn McGrath (949). Only Anil Kumble (956), Shane Warne (1001) and Muttiah Muralitharan (1347) have more international scalps across formats.

"He is 40, but he doesn't act like a 40-year-old" - Ben Stokes on James Anderson

Ben Stokes and James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

England captain Ben Stokes hailed James Anderson, saying that he does not see a finish line for the ageless veteran any time soon

"I said before this game started that I honestly can't see when he's going to stop. You can see him just enjoying every moment he's out there. He is 40, but he doesn't act like a 40-year-old. The energy that he runs in and bowls with still is just incredible. He's a testament to himself and a great ambassador for the game, especially for fast bowlers."

The third and final Test of the series between England and South Africa will begin on September 8 at The Oval.

Edited by Bhargav