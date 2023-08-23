"I want to learn how he looks after everyone" - Nepal wicketkeeper Arjun Saud on Virat Kohli

Nepal wicketkeeper Arjun Saud, like many other budding cricketers, idolizes Virat Kohli and feels the star Indian batter is the best in the world. However, he is also influenced by how Kohli carries himself off the field.

Arjun understands the sacrifices parents make to see their child go on and represent their country as a professional cricketer. This made him respect Kohli even more for the way the latter looked after his mother and the rest of the family.

Speaking to News24 Sports, here's what Arjun Saud had to say about what he would want to learn from Virat Kohli:

"I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, and there's a reason why he is the best in the world. We also see how much he loves his mother and how he takes care of everyone like a family man.

"The way he carries himself off the field, that's what I want to learn from him. His family must have made so many sacrifices for him and I want to learn how he looks after everyone."

Playing against India & Pakistan is a matter of pride: Arjun Saud

Arjun Saud believes the fact that Nepal will get a chance to compete against India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup speaks volumes about the hard work they have put in to reach such a big stage.

On this, he stated:

"It is a matter of pride for Nepal to be playing India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. There are many big teams around, but these are competitive teams. We have been watching players like Inazamam Bhai, Waqar Bhai, Kapil sir, etc. so they are a motivation for us. Playing even a single game against them is a huge motivation and it feels like we are living our dream."

Saud could fulfill his dream of having a conversation with Virat Kohli when India and Nepal meet in the Asia Cup on September 4.