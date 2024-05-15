"I want to play for a few more years" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma opens up on his future

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who turned 37 last month, has hinted that he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. He also claimed that he has been cherishing every moment of his journey as a professional cricketer.

The veteran opener shed light on his desire to leave a mark on world cricket by wanting to play for a few more years. He has been one of the best openers modern-day cricket has seen.

Speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8 FM, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say while reflecting on his journey:

"The journey has been wonderful. It has been 17 years. I want to play for a few more years as well and make an impact on world cricket."

Recently on the show Breakfast with Champions, Rohit shared a similar perspective on where he felt his career stood as he claimed that he still had enough cricket left in him to carry on for a few more years.

Rohit Sharma on being the Indian captain

Rohit Sharma was appointed as the full-time all-format captain of the Indian team in late 2021 and since then has strived to build a great team culture. He spoke about the importance of players gelling together as a team and keeping the team's welfare above personal milestones.

On this, he stated:

"When I took over as India's captain, I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction and that's how team sport should be played. It is not about personal milestones and personal stats and goals, it was what 11 of us can bring on the table and win the trophy."

He added:

"I have seen more downs than ups in my life and the human version of what I am today is because of the past and the downs."

Rohit led the Men in Blue to the final of the 2023 World Cup, where they lost to Australia. He has another shot at winning an ICC trophy as he will lead India in the T20 World Cup, beginning next month.