 I don't want to put any pressure on them: Skipper Liton Das on senior Bangladesh duo ahead of series against New Zealand

Bangladesh opener and stand-in captain Liton Das is not worried about the returns from senior players Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, set to begin on September 21.

Mahmudullah has been brought back into the squad after being dropped for the Asia Cup and the hosts would be keen to bank on their experience. Former captain Iqbal has recovered from his back injury and will be available for selection as well.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the series, here's what Liton Das had to say about giving freedom to the likes of Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal to express themselves without worrying much about their comebacks:

"When there are two seniors (Tamim and Mahmudullah) it helps in every way. There are coming back to play after a while and I don't want to put any pressure on them. Let them enjoy the game because chance of success is much more if someone can enjoy the game."

He further added:

"I don't want to tell about any specific roles (to anyone) because it depends on different situations. If we lose quick wickets and Riyad (Mahmudullah) bhai goes to bat with 30 to 35 overs he will bat as per situation. So there is nothing to say because he is mature and the same thing applies to Soumya and wherever they will bat they will try to score runs. And not only need them every batter need to score runs."

Liton Das on personal form

Liton Das is arguably one of Bangladesh's most important batters and his form has been a bit dodgy of late. He has scored just one half-century in his past nine ODI innings. However, he believes he doesn't lack confidence and isn't nervous ahead of the series.

On this, Das stated:

"I am trying to find out (my shortcomings) and practicing and hopefully I can make a comeback quickly. There is nothing like (short of) confidence and let's see what happens."

Bangladesh will need to fine-tune some of their key areas in the New Zealand series before making their way to the World Cup in India next month.