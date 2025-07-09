“I want to see my buddy play” - Kevin Pietersen on India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen has urged Team India to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the third Test against England at Lord's. The left-arm wrist spinner is yet to make it to the team in the initial phase of the series, with fellow spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar being preferred so far.

Kevin Pietersen recently worked with Kuldeep Yadav during his stint as a mentor with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The spinner had revealed how the former batter had helped him prepare for the England tour. He was named in the squad as part of the spin attack after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement.

Fans and pundits had implored the team management to play Kuldeep Yadav as an attacking option in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. However, the Men in Blue focused on batting depth by including Washington Sundar. The ploy paid off as the lower middle-order were heavily among the runs while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj took the bulk of the 20 wickets.

"They need to play him. India lost a Test match, won a Test match and I think they are missing some sort of variation. I think they are missing variation," Pietersen told the Times of India on the sidelines of "YOUWECAN CHARITY GALA" in London.

"I sat with him a couple of times when I was mentor with the Delhi Capitals, and I discussed bowling in England with him. I discussed tactics. I had a lot of chat on how to bowl and where to bowl. We spent a lot of time and it will just be nice to see him play. It would be lovely to see him play. He loves bowling, he loves taking wickets. And I want to see my buddy play. I don't like my buddies on the bench," he added.

The five-match series between India and England is level at 1-1 following the visitors' statement win at Edgbaston, Birmingham, recently. The third Test, to be held at Lord's, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10.

Kuldeep Yadav was part of the Indian playing XI in ENG vs IND 2018 Lord's Test

The Virat Kohli-led side had gone with two spinners in the second Test of the 2018 tour at Lord's, with Kuldeep Yadav included in the playing XI, alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. However, the wrist spinner bowled only nine overs, conceding 44 runs without a wicket in the heavy innings defeat at the iconic venue.

Since then, the wrist spinner has only played one Test outside of the subcontinent, which came towards the end of the 2019-20 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

