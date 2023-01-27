“I want to see Rahul Tripathi get more opportunities” – Saba Karim ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Saba Karim wants Team India to play Rahul Tripathi in the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, January 27. The former India selector also highlighted the right-hander's quickfire 35 off 16 balls in his last T20I outing against Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old's explosive performance set the tempo for Team India to score big, as they posted 228/5. Team India won that game by a mammoth margin of 91 runs.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“I want to see Rahul Tripathi get more opportunities at No. 3 because he did well in his second game. He batted at a decent strike rate. When you have such a good batter, there is no need to make too many changes.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that India shouldn’t make any changes to their middle order:

“Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are no doubt No.4 and 5 batters. Play Deepak Hooda at No. 6.”

Saba Karim picks his openers for IND vs NZ T20I series

Saba Karim wants India to stick to their openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the T20Is. While Gill will look to replicate his ODI form in T20Is, Kishan must deliver after multiple failures in the 50-over format.

The former India cricketer said:

“Team India must look at the batters who performed in the last T20I series. The first-choice openers should be Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Those who have performed well should be given opportunities.”

Gill amassed 58 runs, including 46 off 36 balls, in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Kishan scored just 40 runs in three outings, including a 29-ball-37 knock.

Hardik Pandya will look to guide India to another series victory after winning 2-1 against Sri Lanka and 1-0 in New Zealand last year.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

