"I want to be the Virat Kohli of Indian badminton " - Lakshya Sen

India's 23-year-old badminton star Lakshya Sen has expressed his desire to become the Virat Kohli of Indian badminton. He highlighted how Kohli has contributed immensely to Indian cricket.

Sen dazzled viewers with his impressive performances en route to the semifinals at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

However, he failed to fetch a medal, suffering heartbreaking losses to Viktor Axelsen (20-22,14-21) and Lee Zii Jia (21-13,16-21,11-21) in the semifinal and the bronze medal match, respectively.

During an appearance on The Ranveer Show, Sen was asked about his backhand being compared to Kohli's iconic 'Shot of the Century' off Haris Rauf at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Trending

Reacting to the comparison, Sen said:

"Why not! I mean at the same time, he’s done a lot for Indian cricket. Yes I want to be the Virat Kohli of Indian badminton in the coming years."

It is worth mentioning that Lakshya Sen became the first men's badminton player from India to reach the semifinals at the Olympics. However, it was heartbreak for Indian fans as for the first time since 2008, the Indian badminton contingent returned without a medal from the Olympics.

"Would be an honor to spend even an hour with any of them" - Manu Bhaker on Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

While Lakhya Sen failed to secure a medal despite a promising run at the Olympics, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker bagged two bronze medals at the event.

During a recent interview, Bhaker was asked to pick a sports star she would like to spend a day with. The talented youngster mentioned that he draws inspiration from Jamaican Usain Bolt.

She also mentioned that interacting with Indian cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni would be an honor. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Bhaker said:

"Maybe I'll name a few of my favourites. Usain Bolt is one of them - I've read his book so many times and I've known his journey as well as I've watched so many of his interviews too. And then, in India, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni sir (MS Dhoni), and Virat Kohli. It would be an honor to spend even an hour with any of them!"

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal. She secured a podium finish in the women's 10-meter air pistol event and mixed 10-meter air pistol event with Sarabjot Singh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️