“I watched your full interview with Mr. Mukesh Ambani” – Pakistan's Danish Kaneria engages in a war of words with Indian journalist

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria recently engaged in a war of words with India-based journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

That came after Kaneria criticized the journalist for singing a Bollywood song ‘Zindagi ke safar mein’ to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during an interview inside a private jet.

For the unversed, Kaneria labeled Sardesai a bathroom singer. The latter hit back at him by calling the former a match-fixer.

In response, Kaneria slammed Sardesai by saying he watched his interview with business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who once trolled him on air.

The original post on X read:

“Rajdeep sitting in private jet, singing songs to Rajasthan CM Imagine then jokes, memes and taunts if a journalist did this to a BJP CM But nobody will call Rajdeep as "godi media" Because Rajdeep has liberal privilege.”

Danish Kaneria replied to Sardesai’s video singing for Rajasthan CM:

“When bathroom singer became journalist.”

Expand Tweet

Sardesai retorted:

“When a Pakistani spot fixer/match fixer becomes part of the Mysore Pak IT cell. Go get a life @DanishKaneria61. Next time watch the full half hour interview, not the 60 seconds that your IT cell Chief tells you to tweet. Shameless.”

Kaneria replied:

“How often has Rajdeep fixed the news to align with his agenda or that of his masters? Misusing the term 'mysore pak' like he does with his journalist title! BTW, I watched your full interview with Mr. Mukesh Ambani.”

Expand Tweet

"Right man at the right place!” – Danish Kaneria lauds PM Narendra Modi for consoling India players after heartbreaking loss in 2023 World Cup final

Danish Kaneria recently lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consoling players after a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup.

He wrote on X:

"Right man at right place! Never seen a country’s Prime Minister in team’s dressing room to boost the moral of players. Great gesture by PM @narendramodi.”

Expand Tweet

On the professional front, Kaneria has scalped 261 wickets in 61 Tests for Pakistan. He is only behind Imran Khan (362 wickets), Waqar Younis (373) and Wasim Akram (414) in the list of highest wicket-takers in Tests.

Following his international career, Kaneria works as a cricket analyst on his YouTube channel.