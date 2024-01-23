"I went up to him, asked ‘Are you OK?'" - Jasprit Bumrah on his face-off with James Anderson at Lord's in 2021

Team India's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has opened up on his altercation with England seamer James Anderson during the Lord's Test in 2021. The 30-year-old suggested that India showing aggression against the hosts fired up the entire England side.

England's seamers had unleashed many short-pitched deliveries on the Indian tailenders, Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. However, their plan backfired as the pair stitched an unbeaten 89-run stand in the second innings, with the latter hitting 56*. It fashioned into a match-winning lead for the visitors.

In the 26th over during England's second innings, Bumrah bowled ten deliveries to Anderson, including four no-balls. Four of the deliveries were short-pitched. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Bumrah talked about the incident, stating:

"I was tired, I thought the last wicket was there, I tried to push to bowl fast. I went up to him [mid-over], asked ‘Are you OK?’ and didn’t get a good response. So that brought back some young memories; trying to be the nice guy and it not being taken well. And it triggered the whole team. It was red mist but it was channelled."

The series proved to be a memorable one for him as Bumrah finished as the highest wicket-taker from both sides, snaring 23 scalps in nine innings at 22.47.

"I’ve been watching him since I was a child" - Jasprit Bumrah on James Anderson

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite their less-than-cordial interaction, Bumrah said that he has immense respect for Anderson, claiming that the veteran's longevity has been inspirational. He stated:

"A lot of credit to [Anderson], I can genuinely say I’ve been watching him since I was a child. It’s credit to him [he is still playing at 41], a testament to his hunger and passion. It’s one thing having helpful conditions but to keep doing all that preparation. Skill, technique can be learned but the will to keep going, that’s a big big tick for me."

Anderson, who has taken 690 Test wickets, could well be on his last tour to India. However, the Lancashire seamer is unlikely to play all five Tests in the series which begins on January 25.

