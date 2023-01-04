"I will call my home and then sleep" - Shivam Mavi on his magnificent international debut against Sri Lanka in 1st T20I

Rookie Indian pacer Shivam Mavi stated that all he will do after a stellar international debut in Wednesday's game against Sri Lanka is speak to his family before hitting the sack. The right-arm pacer's comments came after the Men in Blue eked out a narrow victory in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 24-year-old, who received his first India cap from Hardik Pandya, rocked Sri Lanka's top order, dismissing Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva cheaply. The youngster returned to get rid of Wanindu Hasaranga in the 15th over and accounted for Maheesh Theekshana in the 18th.

Speaking to bowling coach Paras Mhambrey after the game, the Uttar Pradesh-born Mavi said:

"Honestly, I will call my home and then sleep as the schedule is quite hectic, keeping in mind the upcoming games."

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and utilized his bowlers exceptionally well to keep India to 162 after Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill made a relatively brisk start. All-rounders Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel gave the hosts the final flourish as the pair added 68 off 35 balls to propel India to 162-5 in 20 overs.

The visitors didn't have the best of starts as they managed only 35 runs in the powerplay, losing two wickets. The partnership of 40 off 23 deliveries between Shanaka and Hasaranga was the highest for Sri Lanka; however, Mavi broke it just when the tourists were edging ahead. The visiting captain perished in the 17th over, leaving the Indian bowlers to complete the formalities.

"The first wicket was my favorite" - Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi celebrates a wicket with his teammates. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Immediately after India wrapped up a two-run win against Sri Lanka, Shivam Mavi said that his debut was a long time coming and didn't feel the pressure of an international game.

"I was waiting for this moment for the last six years. Had injuries in between and it felt my dream will never come true. Nerves were 3-4 on a scale of ten because you know what to expect when you have played the IPL. The first wicket was my favourite."

The two sides will move to Pune for the second T20I on January 5th.

