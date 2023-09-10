"I will go towards KL Rahul but the team management can think differently" - Irfan Pathan on choosing between Ishan Kishan and Rahul vs Pakistan

Irfan Pathan wants Team India to play KL Rahul ahead of Ishan Kishan in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

The two sides will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. While Rahul was perceived to be the Men in Blue's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter heading into the tournament, Kishan has staked his claim for the position with his 82-run knock in the group game against Pakistan.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked who he sees playing between Rahul and Kishan as both of them practiced their keeping and batting in the nets, to which he responded:

"We and the fans are making it complicated. I feel the management is extremely clear about who they want to play. If you ask me, I will go towards KL Rahul but the team management can think differently."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that all players hone their skills in the nets and that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter wouldn't want to miss an opportunity to continue his form. He stated:

"Everyone goes to practice. You are the two wicketkeepers in the squad. You will prepare properly and give yourself a chance and it is clear, if I am Ishan Kishan, I won't want to miss any session because I will want to maintain my form."

Kishan has scored half-centuries in each of his last four ODI innings. Before his 81-ball 82 against Pakistan, he scored three consecutive half-centuries as an opener against the West Indies.

"KL Rahul needs to do it" - Irfan Pathan on the wicketkeeper-batter practicing in the nets

KL Rahul last played an ODI in March this year. [P/C: BCCI]

Irfan Pathan believes KL Rahul needs to put in the hard yards. He reasoned:

"On the other hand, KL Rahul needs to do it. No matter how much he practices or goes on the ground, it is less because the World Cup is also around the corner and you want as much practice as possible, play as many deliveries, and prepare fully. The decision is going to be interesting for sure. I will go with Rahul."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was further asked whether Kishan should be the one to sit out if Rahul plays, to which he replied:

"Ishan Kishan, it's a straight replacement. You won't want to play him in place of Shreyas Iyer. Yes, Shreyas Iyer is coming after injury but he is coming after scoring a lot of runs before that. KL Rahul also scored a lot of runs before injury."

Pathan highlighted that Rohit Sharma and Co. wouldn't want to play Kishan now and then go back to Rahul if the youngster gets out cheaply in one or two games. He added that it shouldn't be a case of musical chairs and that the work done for the last two years shouldn't be left aside.

