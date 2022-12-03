I will leave him out of white-ball team; tell him to go and play Ranji Trophy: Former India cricketer on Rishabh Pant

Former Indian leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan feels that it is in the best interest of Rishabh Pant and Team India to give the southpaw a break from white-ball cricket. Sivaramakrishnan added that Pant should be asked to play in the Ranji Trophy to find his form.

The youngster has simply been sensational for the Indian team in the Tests, but hasn't been able to bring the same level of consistency in the other formats. After his continuous failures in the T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand, many are questioning the 25-year-old's place in the white-ball setup.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, here's what Sivaramakrishnan had to say about Rishabh Pant:

"I would play Rishabh Pant in Test matches and get him into good batting form.

"He has improved his keeping, but when it comes to his batting, I will leave him out of the white-ball team as of now and tell him to go and play Ranji Trophy cricket and come and play the two Tests against Bangladesh.

"There's no harm in going and playing Ranji Trophy. He will get time to find his form and get back into the side."

You can't hit your way out of form: Sivaramakrishnan on Rishabh Pant

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan opined that Rishabh Pant is trying too hard to find form. He believes no batter can get back to his best by trying to play rash shots like Pant has in recent times.

As a former leg-spinner himself, Sivaramakrishnan reckons that bowlers these days start as favorites straightaway when Pant walks out to bat. He stated:

"If Pant is getting out to good balls, you can say that the boy is unlucky. But he is getting out to bad shots. From the moment he arrives at the crease, he is looking to take the attack to the opposition.

"Rishabh is trying to throw is bat around and is asking for too much trouble. You can't hit your way out of form."

The ODIs against Bangladesh will be crucial for Pant as he will need to show consistency to be in India's scheme of things for next year's ODI World Cup. With Shreyas Iyer impressing in the format this year, the wicketkeeper will likely know that his spot in the XI is in danger.

