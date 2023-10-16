"I will never forget in my whole life"- Jitesh Sharma recalls 'magical' moments after India's Asian Games 2023 gold win

Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was a part of the victorious men's cricket team that won a gold medal for India in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. It was an absolute domination from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. as they glided through the games against Nepal and Bangladesh, before rain abandoned the final against Afghanistan, giving the Men in Blue the gold.

It was a group of cricketers who had done really well in domestic cricket and the IPL, and with many senior players on World Cup duty, it was an opportunity for these players to go out and express themselves.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jitesh Sharma opened up on how the Indian team celebrated their gold medal and the memories he made that he would cherish forever. On this, he said:

"The team dinner that we had after our gold medal win, and the fun night that followed is something I will never forget in my whole life. We all were together sharing our life experiences, letting the moment sink in. It was just a magical moment."

Jitesh Sharma on the experience of meeting other Indian athletes

Jitesh Sharma, alongside the other players of the cricket team as well as the coaching staff, got an opportunity to visit the Games Village in Hangzhou and spend time with the athletes from other sports.

The wicketkeeper recalled his childhood days when he used to train at Hanuman Vyayam Prasark Mandal (HVPM) in Amravati, Maharashtra, and saw the hardships that athletes had to go through to realize their dreams. On this, he stated:

"It was a special feeling to represent India in the Asian games. During my childhood days, I was a part of HVPM where a lot of athletes used to come and train. I have trained with them and I know the importance of Asian games for them as it used to come once in four years whether it is for athletics or any other individual Sport. We did get to exchange our cultures and it was fun."

On the perspective received about being grateful for the opportunities, Jitesh Sharma added:

"I have seen how athletes in HVPM have struggled to make it big in individual sports. I have seen how difficult it has been for them and how less chances they have to make an impact. they do not have sports all around here like we do in Cricket. That gave me a different perspective and realised how lucky we are to be playing cricket."

India won a staggering 107 medals at the Asian Games, their highest-ever tally in the history of the event, which included 28 gold medals, 38 silver medals and 41 bronze medals.