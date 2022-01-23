"I will put all my energy into the series and the World Cup" - Mithali Raj dismisses retirement talks

39-year-old Mithali Raj dismissed retirement talks, saying her focus lies on the upcoming series against New Zealand and the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Mithali, who is gearing up for her sixth World Cup campaign, said she is looking forward to the next two months as India chase the illustrious title. Addressing a pre-departure press conference, Mithali stated:

"Well, let's see how things go there (will you continue playing after the World Cup?). Right now my focus is on the next two months. I will put all my energy into the series and the World Cup."

She will lead India's 15-member squad at the World Cup, scheduled to commence on March 4 in New Zealand.

Mithali Raj, who made her India debut in 1999, has represented India in 220 ODIs and 89 T20Is. She is currently the highest run-scorer in WODI history with 7391 runs, including seven centuries and 59 fifties.

"It still drives me to win that World Cup for India" - Mithali Raj

Raj asserted that the desire to win the World Cup gives her the motivation to bring the best out of herself. Incidentally, Mithali had led India to the final of the 2017 World Cup where the team lost to England.

The talismanic run-scorer said:

"I think it's been a wonderful journey, not an easy one. There have been struggles too, but it's come a full circle. My first World Cup was in 2000 in New Zealand, so here I am flying to New Zealand for my 6th World Cup."

Mithali added:

"In the 2000 World Cup, India played the semi-final and lost but this time, I am hoping India plays the final and win. Because winning a World Cup is always special for any cricketer, I am no different. That is something that has driven me from the time I played my first World Cup and it still drives me to win that World Cup for India."

India squad for Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava