"Will rewind and play this run-out as this is my best effort” – Ravindra Jadeja proud of Steve Smith dismissal

Ravindra Jadeja confessed that his direct hit to dismiss Steve Smith is his best fielding effort till date. The Indian all-rounder conceded that his special effort gave him great satisfaction on Day 2 of the Sydney Test.

Steve Smith looked set for a big score when Ravindra Jadeja’s rocket throw from deep square leg caught the Australian short off his crease.Jadeja attacked the ball, ran around it to pick it up with his throwing hand, and cannoned it in with just one stump to aim at, all in the blink of an eye. The ball hit the bull's eye and ended Steve Smith's valiant knock of 131.

Speaking to PTI after the end of day’s play, Ravindra Jadeja was elated with his effort on the field.

"I will rewind and play this run-out as this is my best effort. A direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle and it’s like a moment that gives you that satisfaction. Three or four-wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me.”

Ravindra Jadeja is regarded as one of the best fielders in the world. The 32-year-old is a livewire and is renowned for his accuracy from deep. He has already made a difference this series with his fielding on multiple occasions. In the Melbourne Test, Ravindra Jadeja took a great catch to dismiss Matthew Wade, despite his collision with Shubman Gill.

Ravindra Jadeja opens up on bowling plans on Day 2

Jadeja has been in great form against Australia

Jadeja's brilliant run-out to dismiss Steve Smith was the cherry on the cake, as it capped off an impressive performance.

After bowling just a handful of overs on Day 1, Jadeja made a quick impact on Day 2, picking up four wickets of a well-set Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade, and Nathan Lyon. He finished as the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4 for 64.

Speaking to the media later, Ravindra Jadeja opened up on how he altered his plans to suit the conditions on Day 2.

"The idea was to create pressure as this wasn't a wicket where you would get chance in every over. You can't bowl all deliveries at the same pace on this wicket as there was no turn on offer. You had to mix and match and create angles,"

Since his return to the playing 11 at Melbourne, Ravindra Jadeja has been an asset for India. The all-rounder contributed with both bat and ball at Melbourne as he scored a half-century and took 3 wickets. He has once again made a strong start at Sydney and looks set to kick on from here.

Ravindra Jadeja’s super showing will give him confidence when he comes out to bat in the 1st innings, as India look to take the lead on Day 3.

