"I will sacrifice the franchise tournaments that I used to play" - Shakib Al Hasan prioritizes international cricket across formats

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has insisted that his decision to not include his name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft has stemmed from a desire to prolong his international career.

Shakib is currently nursing an injury that kept him out of the home series against New Zealand. He led Bangladesh in the 2023 ODI World Cup but missed the matches against India and Australia due to injury.

The southpaw had previously stated that he wished to phase out of each format in international cricket to prolong his career. He reiterated that he still intends to play cricket for a long time, but not at the expense of Bangladesh.

"I did not give my name in IPL and so that a window will be opened and when my manager gave my name in PSL I told him to withdraw it. My plan is to give all this time to the national team because I will sacrifice the franchise tournaments that I used to play," Shakib told reporters during a private programme in the USA.

"I am playing in three formats and hope that I can continue that but no one knows about the future and what is in store. But till now I have the desire to play cricket for a long time," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 mini-auction but pulled out before the tournament began because of international commitments and personal reasons. His last IPL appearance came in the 2021 season.

"I will need another two weeks and later start the rehabilitation" - Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour New Zealand for a white-ball series, beginning from December 17 onwards. However, Shakib Al Hasan is not expected to recover in time for the assignment.

The 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is being considered as a more realistic avenue for the all-rounder's return. He is set to feature for the Rangpur Riders in the competition that begins on January 19.

"I was hoping that I will be going to New Zealand for the ODI and T20 series. As of now the team is departing for the tour and I was planning in that way because I felt I will be okay by four weeks. But I have consulted a doctor two days back and he asked me to wait as I will need another two weeks and later start the rehabilitation," Shakib said.

"It is taking more time than expected as it will need six weeks and the next option is that after doing the rehabilitation and gaining fitness I don't see any other way before BPL and there is election and so I will be busy. So I will return to competitive cricket through the BPL and can play from the start of BPL by getting full fitness," he concluded.

Will Shakib Al Hasan play until the 2027 ODI World Cup for Bangladesh? Let us know what you think.