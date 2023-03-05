"I will soon turn those who are critics of my fitness into fans of my fitness" - Azam Khan

Pakistan's hard-hitting batter Azam Khan hopes to win over his fans with his fitness, which has become one of the most significant talking points of his career. Unlike before, the right-handed batter reflected that crowds chanting his name feels good.

Azam has been in fiery form in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), plying his trade for Islamabad United. In six matches, the 24-year-old has mustered 242 runs at 60.50, striking at 175.36 with two fifties.

He missed out on a maiden PSL century against the Quetta Gladiators as Odean Smith castled him on 97.

Speaking to Geo News, the keeper-batter recalled how the chants, which were initially against him, have turned in his favor with his performances.

"It boosted my confidence," he said. "It is obviously very rewarding when you hear people cheering for you and praising you. I remember how these chants were against me at the start but I continued with my process and today those critics are turned into my cheerers.

"It feels encouraging and gives me a good message. I know there are some fitness issues and I will soon turn those who are critics of my fitness into fans of my fitness."

The youngster has played three T20Is so far, having made his debut against England in July 2021, but has managed only six runs.

"I am happy with the way my PSL is unfolding" - Azam Khan

The 24-year-old reckons he is currently in peak form and that it's tricky to score while batting in the middle order. He added:

"I am happy with the way my PSL is unfolding, I think I am at my peak form and you don’t see this form coming quite often. It isn't always easy to score prolifically and big when batting in the middle order. The most important thing to do in such a situation is to keep a positive attitude."

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, Azam is in the reckoning of returning to the national team for the three-game T20 series against Afghanistan.

