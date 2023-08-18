“I will still back Suryakumar Yadav” - Saba Karim names replacement options for Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has opined that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the best options to replace Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in case the duo is declared unfit for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

India are yet to announce their squad for Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. According to reports, the selectors will name the team on August 20 as they want to give Rahul and Shreyas the best chance to push their case for a place in the team.

Speaking during a media chat organized by JioCinema, Karim named his replacement options for Rahul and Shreyas if the two are unable to regain fitness.

“The selectors should take KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer into consideration - they can be included in the team if they are fit. But the wait has not ended, the team will be announced on the 20th from what I know, they have the time until then. But if they are not fit, Ishan Kishan is a good option against Rahul since he can bat as an opener and in the middle-order,” he said.

The former selector added while India have more than a couple of options for the No. 5 position, Suryakumar should be the first choice.

“If Shreyas Iyer is not fit, you have 2-3 options to pick from, in Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. But for me, Suryakumar has gained experience of playing one-day cricket both domestically and internationally. I will still back Suryakumar Yadav,” Karim commented.

While Ishan has scored 694 runs in 17 ODIs at an average of 46.26, Suryakumar has 511 runs from 26 one-dayers at an average of 24.33.

“It will only help him understand his body better” - Karim on Bumrah comeback in Ireland

During the interaction, Karim also shared his thoughts on pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback. The fast bowler will be leading a young team during a three-match T20I series in Ireland, which begins on Friday, August 18. Asked about Bumrah’s return, the former cricketer commented:

“The team management and selectors would be more concerned about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness levels and match fitness. This (series) is a T20 format and it (captaincy) won’t add more burden on him. It will only help him to understand his body better. They (India) are playing three T20 games, he can play at different phases.”

India will play three T20Is against Ireland at The Village in Dublin on August 18, 20 and 23.