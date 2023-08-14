“Sourav did that with MSD” – Saba Karim replies Sanju Samson fan, sends a message to Team India

Former India captain Saba Karim came up with an eye-catching response to a Sanju Samson fan on Sunday, August 13. That came as the wicketkeeper-batter once again failed to deliver with the bat in the fifth T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida.

The Twitter user tweeted about the importance of making opportunities count for Samson, who has failed to deliver big time for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs formats so far. He stated how former India captain MS Dhoni made the most of the opportunities to seal his place in Team India during his early days with match-winning knocks of 148 against Pakistan and 183* versus Sri Lanka. He tweeted:

“MS Dhoni hit 148 in his 5th game for India & never looked back. In a few months, he hit 183* & cemented his place firmly in the team. Sanju Samson needs a big innings for India & it's a fair expectation considering his talent. 3rd ODI was his best chance, I feel. Unfortunately, he hasn't played that kind of knock for India. I'm sure we'll see a breakthrough knock soon.”

Karim replied, citing importance on the significance of the batting position by taking the example of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who sacrificed his spot for MS Dhoni.

“Agree, however, why can’t he [Sanju Samson] be sent up the order?? Sourav did that with MSD and hit a bullseye!!!”

Saba Karim shared his views on Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson came out to bat at No. 5 in the fifth T20I against West Indies. He got off a start, scoring 13(9) but failed to consolidate. India lost the game by eight wickets.

Samson registered scores of 12(12) and 7(7) while batting at No. 6 and No. 5 in the first two T20Is, respectively. The visitors lost both games by four runs and two wickets, respectively.

Sanju Samson has scored 2500+ runs in IPL at No.3

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson enjoys a terrific record at No. 3 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter has amassed 2504 runs in 77 games at a strike rate of 141.71, including three tons and 15 half-centuries.

In internationals, Samson has played twice at No. 3, scoring 6 and 27, both against Sri Lanka in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Interestingly, he has also opened and played at No. 4 for the Men in Blue.

As an opener, he scored 105 runs in four games at a strike rate of 164.06, with the best score of 77 against Ireland. At No. 4, he has amassed 114 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 123.91, with the highest score of 39.

Click here to check the IND vs WI 5th T20I scorecard.